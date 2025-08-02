Previous
Sea and Sand by onewing
Sea and Sand

It is another chilly day here today and the rain is nonstop with thunder rumbling in the distance too. I am staying home with a good book.

Here is another photo taken at Shoal Bay last week. I love the colours and layers of sea and sand. It has an almost abstract feel to it, so I think I will tag it for Annie's abstract theme.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Zilli~
Lovely patterns and colors
August 2nd, 2025  
Annie D
ooh I love the waves of colour - stay warm :)
August 2nd, 2025  
Lisa V.
Beautiful abstract quality.
August 2nd, 2025  
eDorre
Wonderful shot. Love the lines
August 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones
Males for a neat abstract
August 2nd, 2025  
Kathy A
Lovely layers
August 2nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely - makes for a neat abstract- wonderful colour tones of sea and sand - I am just waiting for the next lots of waves to glide gently in !
August 2nd, 2025  
