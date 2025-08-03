Sign up
Previous
Photo 1190
Shoal Bay Street Art
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Sea and Sand photo. I am still a bit absent, but my cold is much better today, so have more energy.
The bad news is David has now got my cold and he is feeling very sorry for himself today.
It is another day to stay home and cosy because still dull and rainy. 74 mm rain yesterday according to our rain gauge. I am fed up of rain now. Hopefully tomorrow will bring brighter weather.
This is another photo taken at Shoal Bay a few days ago. I need something bright and cheerful in the way of photography today to compensate for the dreary weather outside.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
5
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4856
photos
248
followers
121
following
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Annie D
ace
A lovely colourful image to cheer up a dreary day. This morning there was a short spell when I though 'yay the rain is clearing' - it didn't last and it has been horrid the rest of the day :(
August 3rd, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice colors and shapes to this street art.
August 3rd, 2025
Lynda Parker
ace
Nothing worse than catching something off another person. But sharing is caring, right? Okay, not funny... just make sure you don't catch it back.
August 3rd, 2025
Babs
ace
@annied
It cleared for about 10 minutes here too but dull again now.
@mozette
I won't catch it back, I have put a bag on his head 😁
August 3rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see some colour on this very cold, very wet day
August 3rd, 2025
