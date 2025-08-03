Previous
Shoal Bay Street Art by onewing
Photo 1190

Shoal Bay Street Art

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Sea and Sand photo. I am still a bit absent, but my cold is much better today, so have more energy.

The bad news is David has now got my cold and he is feeling very sorry for himself today.

It is another day to stay home and cosy because still dull and rainy. 74 mm rain yesterday according to our rain gauge. I am fed up of rain now. Hopefully tomorrow will bring brighter weather.

This is another photo taken at Shoal Bay a few days ago. I need something bright and cheerful in the way of photography today to compensate for the dreary weather outside.
Annie D ace
A lovely colourful image to cheer up a dreary day. This morning there was a short spell when I though 'yay the rain is clearing' - it didn't last and it has been horrid the rest of the day :(
August 3rd, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice colors and shapes to this street art.
August 3rd, 2025  
Lynda Parker ace
Nothing worse than catching something off another person. But sharing is caring, right? Okay, not funny... just make sure you don't catch it back.
August 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
@annied It cleared for about 10 minutes here too but dull again now.

@mozette I won't catch it back, I have put a bag on his head 😁
August 3rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Nice to see some colour on this very cold, very wet day
August 3rd, 2025  
