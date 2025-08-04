Soldiers Point

I had to go to Soldiers Point this morning so I thought I would wander along the beach to take some photos.



The rain has finally stopped but it was pretty soggy underfoot, so I didn't stay long.



There is some blue in the sky and it has turned quite warm, about 21 degrees C, so much nicer than it has been for the last week.



It is my birthday today, but we won't be going out celebrating as David now has my cold and is feeling very sorry for himself. I am feeling better but still pretty tired. I think a quiet afternoon and evening is in store.



