Soldiers Point by onewing
Photo 1191

Soldiers Point

I had to go to Soldiers Point this morning so I thought I would wander along the beach to take some photos.

The rain has finally stopped but it was pretty soggy underfoot, so I didn't stay long.

There is some blue in the sky and it has turned quite warm, about 21 degrees C, so much nicer than it has been for the last week.

It is my birthday today, but we won't be going out celebrating as David now has my cold and is feeling very sorry for himself. I am feeling better but still pretty tired. I think a quiet afternoon and evening is in store.

4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Babs. I hope you get to celebrate when you're both feeling better.
The sun is trying to break through here but the clouds are still looming.
August 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wishing you a very happy birthday Babs, enjoy a restful day & hope your husband is feeling better soon. Gorgeous beach to walk and enjoy.
August 4th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Happy birthday xx
August 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Babs, such a pity that you are both not well enough to celebrate. I hope you had a good day and a slice of cake with your cuppa xx
August 4th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Glad you're feeling a bit better for your birthday. Celebrations can easily wait for David.

Fabulous leading line up to those clouds!!!
August 4th, 2025  
