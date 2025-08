A Misty Morning

It was a lovely sunny day yesterday, but we had rain late in the evening which resulted in a rather misty start to the day here.



I had an early start this morning so captured this image along the foreshore on my way out. In the distance you can see the defunct oyster beds.



It has turned into a beautiful day, and I wish I had done the washing while the weather was suitable, but I didn't get chance today. Hopefully tomorrow will be a nice day too so I will catch up with housework then.