Keep Koalas Safe

While I was at Soldiers Point a couple of days ago, I spotted this new sign along the bush area near the waterfront.



We see a few koalas in this area but sadly, not every dog owner adheres to keeping their dogs on leads as they walk along the waterfront.



As I said when I posted the photo of Soldiers Point Wharf on the 4th August, it was rather wet underfoot in some areas and you can see just how wet it was in this photo.