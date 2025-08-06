Previous
Keep Koalas Safe by onewing
Photo 1193

Keep Koalas Safe

While I was at Soldiers Point a couple of days ago, I spotted this new sign along the bush area near the waterfront.

We see a few koalas in this area but sadly, not every dog owner adheres to keeping their dogs on leads as they walk along the waterfront.

As I said when I posted the photo of Soldiers Point Wharf on the 4th August, it was rather wet underfoot in some areas and you can see just how wet it was in this photo.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
326% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact