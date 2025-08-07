Archibald Prize Winners

Very late posting tonight because a group of us have been on a bus trip today to Sydney Art Gallery to see the Archibald Prize Exhibition.



Here are the three winners.



Left - No Mountain High Enough by Abdul Abdullah - The Packing Room Prize Winner



Centre - Flagship Mother Multiverse (Justene) - Julie Fragar - The Archibald Prize Winner



Right - Finger Painting of William Barton by Loribelle Spirovski - the People's Choice Award



Personally, of the three I prefer the one on the right.



It has been a long day today and we have been up since 5 am so off to bed now.