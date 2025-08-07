Sign up
Previous
Photo 1194
Archibald Prize Winners
Very late posting tonight because a group of us have been on a bus trip today to Sydney Art Gallery to see the Archibald Prize Exhibition.
Here are the three winners.
Left - No Mountain High Enough by Abdul Abdullah - The Packing Room Prize Winner
Centre - Flagship Mother Multiverse (Justene) - Julie Fragar - The Archibald Prize Winner
Right - Finger Painting of William Barton by Loribelle Spirovski - the People's Choice Award
Personally, of the three I prefer the one on the right.
It has been a long day today and we have been up since 5 am so off to bed now.
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Jennifer Eurell
ace
A worthy three this year. Glad you like the one of William Barton - my son knows him well and has played the didgeridoo with him at times. It is a lovely painting - very free yet capturing William so well.
August 7th, 2025
