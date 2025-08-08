Archibald Collage

Yesterday I posted a collage of the three winners of the Archibald Prize 2025.



Here is another collage of some of the Archibald entries at this year's exhibition.



I have to mention that I was rather underwhelmed with some of the portraits this year and I won't post photos of those entries.



The five I have posted here in this collage did stand out for me though and I think they are all very good.



Top Left - I'm a Little Fish in New York (Ripples of Ambition) - a portrait of Aaron Chen painted by his father Peter Ke Heng Chen



Top Centre - Sisters - Antonia and Nicole Kidman by Jar Grantford



Top Right - Lette Loose - Kathy Lette by Sally Ryan



Bottom Left - Felix Cameron by Jeremy Eden



Bottom Right - The Green Man - Costa Georgiadis by Evan Shipard



Of these portraits I love the one of Costa who is famous for his Gardening Australia show. I think Costa is quite a character and I just love his rather unkempt beard.



Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, it was a long day yesterday and today has been busy so far too. We are out tonight with a group of friends at one of our favourite restaurants which is closing for a while in a few days time. Their lease has run out and the 'sleeping partner' who has the lease with them has pulled out of the contract, so they are trying to get the lease in their own name. Hopefully they will be able to do that soon, but it is all rather up in the air at the moment.

