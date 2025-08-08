Previous
Archibald Collage by onewing
Photo 1195

Archibald Collage

Yesterday I posted a collage of the three winners of the Archibald Prize 2025.

Here is another collage of some of the Archibald entries at this year's exhibition.

I have to mention that I was rather underwhelmed with some of the portraits this year and I won't post photos of those entries.

The five I have posted here in this collage did stand out for me though and I think they are all very good.

Top Left - I'm a Little Fish in New York (Ripples of Ambition) - a portrait of Aaron Chen painted by his father Peter Ke Heng Chen

Top Centre - Sisters - Antonia and Nicole Kidman by Jar Grantford

Top Right - Lette Loose - Kathy Lette by Sally Ryan

Bottom Left - Felix Cameron by Jeremy Eden

Bottom Right - The Green Man - Costa Georgiadis by Evan Shipard

Of these portraits I love the one of Costa who is famous for his Gardening Australia show. I think Costa is quite a character and I just love his rather unkempt beard.

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, it was a long day yesterday and today has been busy so far too. We are out tonight with a group of friends at one of our favourite restaurants which is closing for a while in a few days time. Their lease has run out and the 'sleeping partner' who has the lease with them has pulled out of the contract, so they are trying to get the lease in their own name. Hopefully they will be able to do that soon, but it is all rather up in the air at the moment.


Intriguing
August 8th, 2025  
Kathy A
The one of Aaron Chen was my favourite and I also thought the one of the Kidman sisters was very well done
August 8th, 2025  
Annie D
I love the one of Costa too - he is quite the character :)
August 8th, 2025  
