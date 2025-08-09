Sign up
Previous
Photo 1196
The Art Gallery of New South Wales
Here is a photo of the art gallery and reflections taken as we were waiting for the bus to come back and collect us after the exhibition.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
3
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4862
photos
248
followers
117
following
327% complete
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
gloria jones
ace
Great composition, reflections
August 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous pov and reflections!
August 9th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Wonderful pov
August 9th, 2025
