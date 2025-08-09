Previous
The Art Gallery of New South Wales by onewing
The Art Gallery of New South Wales

Here is a photo of the art gallery and reflections taken as we were waiting for the bus to come back and collect us after the exhibition.
Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
gloria jones ace
Great composition, reflections
August 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous pov and reflections!
August 9th, 2025  
Wonderful pov
Wonderful pov
August 9th, 2025  
