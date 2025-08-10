Previous
Abstract Ceiling by onewing
Abstract Ceiling

It has been pouring with rain on and off again today. I am fed up of rain now.

I thought the ceiling of the art gallery in Sydney made an interesting abstract pattern.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Babs

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Cool lines
August 10th, 2025  
