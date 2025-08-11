Previous
Rally By Nike Savvas by onewing
Photo 1198

Rally By Nike Savvas

After I had taken a photo of these colourful streamers on the ceiling of the art gallery, I discovered that they were part of one of the exhibits.

It is an artwork called Rally by Nike Savvas made up of 60,000 coloured plastic bunting strips

It is a huge artwork covering about 480 square metres and occupies almost the entire ceiling of the art gallery entry hall.

Barb ace
Marvelous! Love how colorful this is!
August 11th, 2025  
