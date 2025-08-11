Sign up
Photo 1198
Rally By Nike Savvas
After I had taken a photo of these colourful streamers on the ceiling of the art gallery, I discovered that they were part of one of the exhibits.
It is an artwork called Rally by Nike Savvas made up of 60,000 coloured plastic bunting strips
It is a huge artwork covering about 480 square metres and occupies almost the entire ceiling of the art gallery entry hall.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4864
photos
248
followers
118
following
328% complete
View this month »
Barb
ace
Marvelous! Love how colorful this is!
August 11th, 2025
