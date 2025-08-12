Previous
Looking Down by onewing
Looking Down

I am having a pretty busy day today. Cryptic Crosswords this morning and I have just come home for lunch. This afternoon I am going to a talk at our local neighbourhood centre on how to prepare yourself for emergencies such as flood, bushfires and the power and service blackouts that can result.
We are pretty self sufficient but may pick up some tips that we don't already know about. We don't have floods here in our immediate area but bushfires and power outages after east coast lows are occasional events here. After that I am going to yoga so as I said a pretty full day.

Here is another photo from the art gallery. I just liked the shapes of the stairs as I looked down from one level to another and thought they made quite an interesting abstract.

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's 'Rally by Nike Savvas' photo. Haven't had time to reply individually today.

Hopefully I will be able to catch up with 365 this evening.
Rick ace
Cool capture from that pov.
August 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Fabulous lines and makes a wonderful abstract :)
August 12th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
That trip was a great opportunity for photography!
August 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
The staircase photo - so many try for this and they are all different! You will be exhausted after this day!
August 12th, 2025  
