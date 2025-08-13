Previous
Marble Staircase by onewing
Photo 1200

Marble Staircase

thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's 'Looking Down' photo.

Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment, but pretty busy here right now.

Here is another of the staircases from the Art Gallery. I have no idea how old this staircase is but it must have cost a fortune as it is made of marble.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact