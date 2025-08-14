We've Had a Bit of Rain

I am interrupting the Sydney photos today because when I got up this morning it started to rain, then we had thunder, then we had hail. It poured and poured and we had 94 mm rain in two hours.



The first picture is at the back of our house where the study is and you can see the pool of water on the ground. The centre picture is the rain pouring down our retaining wall at the back of the house and the one on the right is the other side of our house looking out from our family room and it looks as though we have a paddling pool in the garden.



I sent the centre picture to our daughter and she thought we had put in a water feature 😂

it took her a minute to figure it was just sheer volume of water running down the retaining wall.



The rain is easing a bit now and hopefully that will be the end of it. I think this has been our wettest winter for years.