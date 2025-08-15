Previous
Still Stormy by onewing
Photo 1202

Still Stormy

If you saw yesterday's photo you will see that we had lots and lots of rain. I usually do shopping on a Thursday but I wasn't going out while the rain was so torrential.

Anyway later yesterday afternoon the rain eased a bit so I decided to venture out to the supermarket. On my way home I stopped at the foreshore and took this photo.

As you can see there was still rain up there but I managed to get home before the rain started again.

Today the rain has stopped and the sun is shining so everywhere is drying out again now.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Wonderful storm sky!
August 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful scene, wonderful stormy clouds and light. I love your shots with all the yachts.
August 15th, 2025  
Lisa V.
Love the clouds and light in the sky amd on the water. Jealous of your rain!
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact