Still Stormy

If you saw yesterday's photo you will see that we had lots and lots of rain. I usually do shopping on a Thursday but I wasn't going out while the rain was so torrential.



Anyway later yesterday afternoon the rain eased a bit so I decided to venture out to the supermarket. On my way home I stopped at the foreshore and took this photo.



As you can see there was still rain up there but I managed to get home before the rain started again.



Today the rain has stopped and the sun is shining so everywhere is drying out again now.