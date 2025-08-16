Patterns and Blue Sky

Thanks for your comments and favs on my Still Stormy photo taken a couple of days ago.



It was lovely to see blue sky yesterday again after days of grey skies, rain and storms so I thought I would take another photo of our recently replaced pergola and roofing showing the sunshine and blue sky peeping through. I thought it would make a great abstract too.



A combination of sunshine and grey skies today and I think we have more rain on the way. Roll on Spring, only a couple of weeks to go.