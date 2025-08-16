Previous
Patterns and Blue Sky by onewing
Photo 1203

Patterns and Blue Sky

Thanks for your comments and favs on my Still Stormy photo taken a couple of days ago.

It was lovely to see blue sky yesterday again after days of grey skies, rain and storms so I thought I would take another photo of our recently replaced pergola and roofing showing the sunshine and blue sky peeping through. I thought it would make a great abstract too.

A combination of sunshine and grey skies today and I think we have more rain on the way. Roll on Spring, only a couple of weeks to go.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous architectural abstract, great shapes, light and shadows.
August 16th, 2025  
Jo ace
Great abstract Babs. So pleased your rain has stopped. You have had some awful weather lately. We are still baking in yet another heatwave.
Trouble is we’re just not used to it!
August 16th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
This makes for an unusual image.
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact