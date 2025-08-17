Previous
Fingal Bay Triptych by onewing
Photo 1204

Fingal Bay Triptych

It is a lovely sunny day today, but it was only 11 degrees C this morning (51 F).

I decided to go to the market in Nelson Bay and then drove to Fingal Bay where I took these photos.

I am making the most of the sunshine even though it is cold because rain is forecast for the rest of the week apparently.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact