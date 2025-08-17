Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1204
Fingal Bay Triptych
It is a lovely sunny day today, but it was only 11 degrees C this morning (51 F).
I decided to go to the market in Nelson Bay and then drove to Fingal Bay where I took these photos.
I am making the most of the sunshine even though it is cold because rain is forecast for the rest of the week apparently.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4870
photos
250
followers
120
following
329% complete
View this month »
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
1203
1204
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close