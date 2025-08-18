Sign up
Previous
Photo 1205
Fingal Cycle Path
It is raining again here today so the sunshine of yesterday was short-lived.
After I walked along the beach I finished my morning by walking along the cycle path at Fingal Bay.
I think we are going to have rain for the next few days.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre
Neat path and shadows
August 18th, 2025
Diana
Lovely path and dappled light. I sure feel sorry for you with all that rain, hope it changes soon.
August 18th, 2025
