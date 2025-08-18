Previous
Fingal Cycle Path by onewing
Photo 1205

Fingal Cycle Path

It is raining again here today so the sunshine of yesterday was short-lived.

After I walked along the beach I finished my morning by walking along the cycle path at Fingal Bay.

I think we are going to have rain for the next few days.
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat path and shadows
August 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely path and dappled light. I sure feel sorry for you with all that rain, hope it changes soon.
August 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact