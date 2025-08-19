Sign up
Previous
Photo 1206
Flooded Melaleuca Trees
As I walked along the cycle path at Fingal Bay I noticed the flooded melaleuca trees. It is amazing how they survive in the water.
It is difficult to see where the trees end, and the reflections begin.
We have had so much rain I guess they will be flooded for quite a while.
Posting early today because I have been at cryptic crosswords this morning and I am going to yoga this afternoon.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4872
photos
250
followers
120
following
Annie D
ace
Aussie natives are very adaptable aren't they?
August 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
@annied
Indeed, melaleuca trees especially seem to survive quite well being soaked.
August 19th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
With all this rain, that will be a common sight
August 19th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Neat shot with the reflections
August 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love the tops and bark of these lovely trees. Many of the fields around us are flooded too, it will take quite a while for them to dry as we are expecting more rain this week.
August 19th, 2025
