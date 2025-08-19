Flooded Melaleuca Trees

As I walked along the cycle path at Fingal Bay I noticed the flooded melaleuca trees. It is amazing how they survive in the water.



It is difficult to see where the trees end, and the reflections begin.



We have had so much rain I guess they will be flooded for quite a while.



Posting early today because I have been at cryptic crosswords this morning and I am going to yoga this afternoon.