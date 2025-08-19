Previous
Flooded Melaleuca Trees
Flooded Melaleuca Trees

As I walked along the cycle path at Fingal Bay I noticed the flooded melaleuca trees. It is amazing how they survive in the water.

It is difficult to see where the trees end, and the reflections begin.

We have had so much rain I guess they will be flooded for quite a while.

Posting early today because I have been at cryptic crosswords this morning and I am going to yoga this afternoon.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Annie D ace
Aussie natives are very adaptable aren't they?
August 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
@annied Indeed, melaleuca trees especially seem to survive quite well being soaked.
August 19th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
With all this rain, that will be a common sight
August 19th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Neat shot with the reflections
August 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love the tops and bark of these lovely trees. Many of the fields around us are flooded too, it will take quite a while for them to dry as we are expecting more rain this week.
August 19th, 2025  
