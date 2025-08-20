Sign up
Previous
Photo 1207
Fern and Shadows
One more photo from my walk along the Fingal Bay cycle path. I just loved how the shadow of the fern was reflected on the tree bark in the sunlight.
Another day of rain. Apparently, it is going to rain on and off every day until Sunday Ugh!
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
August 20th, 2025
