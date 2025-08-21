Previous
Watching by onewing
Photo 1208

Watching

It is pouring with rain again here and I am totally fed up of our wet weather now.

I think this has been our coldest, wettest winter for years.

For the next few days I will go back to my Sydney photos again and this first one was taken at the art gallery.

As I walked down the stairs at the gallery, I had the feeling I was being watched when I spotted this artwork looking back at me. ha ha
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Interesting artwork!
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact