Photo 1208
It is pouring with rain again here and I am totally fed up of our wet weather now.
I think this has been our coldest, wettest winter for years.
For the next few days I will go back to my Sydney photos again and this first one was taken at the art gallery.
As I walked down the stairs at the gallery, I had the feeling I was being watched when I spotted this artwork looking back at me. ha ha
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Zilli~
ace
Interesting artwork!
August 21st, 2025
