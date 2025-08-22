Sign up
Previous
Photo 1209
Windows
It has bucketed with rain again all morning but finally it has stopped for now, hopefully that is the end of the rain for now.
After we left the art gallery in Sydney recently, I took a few photos from the bus as we whizzed by, and I quite like this one of a high-rise apartment block and thought it made a good abstract.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
abstractaug2025
Marj
ace
Almost looks like an optical illusion. Well Done!
August 22nd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love this!
August 22nd, 2025
