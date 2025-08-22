Previous
Windows by onewing
It has bucketed with rain again all morning but finally it has stopped for now, hopefully that is the end of the rain for now.

After we left the art gallery in Sydney recently, I took a few photos from the bus as we whizzed by, and I quite like this one of a high-rise apartment block and thought it made a good abstract.

Babs

ace
Marj ace
Almost looks like an optical illusion. Well Done!
August 22nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Love this!
August 22nd, 2025  
