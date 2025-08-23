Sign up
Previous
Photo 1210
More Windows
Another photo taken of the apartment blocks as we drove on the bus when leaving Sydney recently.
Imagine having the job of cleaning all these windows. Ugh!
The rain has finally stopped today, and the washing machine has been going like the clappers all morning. Hopefully I am finally going to get my washing dry as it blows in the breeze and sunshine.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4876
photos
250
followers
122
following
331% complete
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
Tags
abstractaug2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic!
August 23rd, 2025
Kathy A
ace
The colours and lines are amazing. Isn't it nice to see the sun!
August 23rd, 2025
