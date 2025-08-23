Previous
Photo 1210

More Windows

Another photo taken of the apartment blocks as we drove on the bus when leaving Sydney recently.

Imagine having the job of cleaning all these windows. Ugh!

The rain has finally stopped today, and the washing machine has been going like the clappers all morning. Hopefully I am finally going to get my washing dry as it blows in the breeze and sunshine.

23rd August 2025

Mags ace
Fantastic!
August 23rd, 2025  
Kathy A ace
The colours and lines are amazing. Isn't it nice to see the sun!
August 23rd, 2025  
