Cityscape by onewing
Cityscape

Another photo from the bus as we travelled home after our trip to Sydney.

I am amazed how many people either live or work in just this small area of the city.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Kathy A ace
Much too busy a place for me
August 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
@kjarn Me too but it is nice to visit and then get home to the quiet of the bay where we only have three sets of traffic lights. ha ha
August 24th, 2025  
Lisa V.
Well, from a town with one stoplight, it looks fascinating to me!
August 24th, 2025  
