Previous
Photo 1211
Cityscape
Another photo from the bus as we travelled home after our trip to Sydney.
I am amazed how many people either live or work in just this small area of the city.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Much too busy a place for me
August 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
@kjarn
Me too but it is nice to visit and then get home to the quiet of the bay where we only have three sets of traffic lights. ha ha
August 24th, 2025
Lisa V.
Well, from a town with one stoplight, it looks fascinating to me!
August 24th, 2025
