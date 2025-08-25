Previous
Sydney Harbour Bridge by onewing
Photo 1212

Sydney Harbour Bridge

One last photo from our trip to Sydney now. As you can see it was a very grey day, but the rain did hold off for most of the day.

I am pleased I managed to get this photo of the bridge from the moving bus as we were approaching it.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marj ace
You nailed it. Nice.
August 25th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Great Harbour Bridge pic :)
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact