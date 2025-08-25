Sign up
Previous
Photo 1212
Sydney Harbour Bridge
One last photo from our trip to Sydney now. As you can see it was a very grey day, but the rain did hold off for most of the day.
I am pleased I managed to get this photo of the bridge from the moving bus as we were approaching it.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4878
photos
250
followers
122
following
332% complete
View this month »
Marj
ace
You nailed it. Nice.
August 25th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Great Harbour Bridge pic :)
August 25th, 2025
