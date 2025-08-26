Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1213
Creating Connections - Jason Russell
I have spotted this artwork on a few occasions which was unveiled in June 2025 and haven't been able to stop and take photos until today.
After cryptic crosswords this morning I had to go to Spotlight on the industrial estate at Taylors Beach and while I was there, I took this photo.
It isn't easy to get a photo of it, and I had to walk over to the other side of the road to get this shot as that was the best angle.
The artwork was painted by local Aboriginal artist Jason Russell and it is called Creating Connections.
It is painted on the wall of PSP Hospitality Supplies on the industrial estate hence the mention of PSP on the artwork.
As you can see it is a beautifully sunny day today and the temperature is 23 degrees C. Hopefully we have seen the last of the rain as we approach spring.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4879
photos
250
followers
121
following
332% complete
View this month »
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful find and capture. The Aboriginals are so artistic, I love their artwork and this is no exception.
Great to hear that your rain has stopped and that Spring is just around the corner.
August 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
This is lovely as is the weather today, sunny and warm and I can feel Spring in the air
August 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Great to hear that your rain has stopped and that Spring is just around the corner.