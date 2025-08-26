Creating Connections - Jason Russell

I have spotted this artwork on a few occasions which was unveiled in June 2025 and haven't been able to stop and take photos until today.



After cryptic crosswords this morning I had to go to Spotlight on the industrial estate at Taylors Beach and while I was there, I took this photo.



It isn't easy to get a photo of it, and I had to walk over to the other side of the road to get this shot as that was the best angle.



The artwork was painted by local Aboriginal artist Jason Russell and it is called Creating Connections.



It is painted on the wall of PSP Hospitality Supplies on the industrial estate hence the mention of PSP on the artwork.



As you can see it is a beautifully sunny day today and the temperature is 23 degrees C. Hopefully we have seen the last of the rain as we approach spring.