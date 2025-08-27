Sign up
Photo 1214
Tipsy
I had my hair cut this morning and as I was walking past a pub on my way to the hairdressers I spotted this rather tipsy looking fire hose. Maybe it had popped in for a drink. ha ha
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4880
photos
250
followers
121
following
332% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Well spotted - great story telling LOL
August 27th, 2025
eDorre
ace
What a fun shot
August 27th, 2025
Linda E
ace
It really pops against the white wall, and kind of looks like an old fashioned firemans hat, being on the angle like that. A great find
August 27th, 2025
