Tipsy by onewing
I had my hair cut this morning and as I was walking past a pub on my way to the hairdressers I spotted this rather tipsy looking fire hose. Maybe it had popped in for a drink. ha ha
Brian ace
Well spotted - great story telling LOL
August 27th, 2025  
eDorre ace
What a fun shot
August 27th, 2025  
Linda E ace
It really pops against the white wall, and kind of looks like an old fashioned firemans hat, being on the angle like that. A great find
August 27th, 2025  
