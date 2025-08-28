Sign up
Previous
Photo 1215
Corlette Walk
Today we have been out with the walking group. Quite a local walk in our own area.
There wasn't much opportunity for photos as we were in bushland mainly.
There are a few flowers out but as it is still winter, they were few and far between.
The plant in the middle was looking at me as we walked by, so I had to take a photo of that one too. ha ha.
We had lunch at Corlette Marina and luckily it was sunny and quite warm but very windy all day today.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
8
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4881
photos
250
followers
121
following
332% complete
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh...flowers!! Very pretty ones too
August 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. The weather sounds like here.
August 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
@casablanca
Sorry I didn't get chance to warn you
August 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
@onewing
It's okay. Smelling salts were to hand....
August 28th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful flowers for your winter.
August 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely collage and captures.
August 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is a beautiful collage…
August 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous collage and flowers. I love the centre one, it seems to have eyes ;-)
August 28th, 2025
