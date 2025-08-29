Sign up
Previous
Photo 1216
Looking Down Solarized
As there are still three more days left for the abstract theme, I thought I would play with some of my Sydney photos and turn them into solarized images.
This one is of the stairs at the art gallery, and I think it makes a great solarized abstract. The colours really stand out on black.
Here is the original.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-08-12
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
4
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4882
photos
250
followers
121
following
333% complete
View this month »
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2025
KWind
ace
Great shot!
August 29th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It made interesting colors.
August 29th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
August 29th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
It's splendiferous on the Black! fav
August 29th, 2025
