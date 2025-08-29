Previous
Looking Down Solarized by onewing
Photo 1216

Looking Down Solarized

As there are still three more days left for the abstract theme, I thought I would play with some of my Sydney photos and turn them into solarized images.

This one is of the stairs at the art gallery, and I think it makes a great solarized abstract. The colours really stand out on black.

Here is the original.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-08-12
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
333% complete

Photo Details

KWind ace
Great shot!
August 29th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
It made interesting colors.
August 29th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
August 29th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
It's splendiferous on the Black! fav
August 29th, 2025  
