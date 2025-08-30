Previous
Windy Weather by onewing
Windy Weather

I was going to post a solarized abstract photo today, but as I drove along Foreshore Drive this morning, I stopped at the car park and took this photo so decided to post this shot instead.

The wind was so wild this morning, and our normally tranquil side of the bay had waves due to the strong westerly wind.

The poor boats were bobbing about on the water. I hope they have strong moorings.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Beverley ace
Great photo…I feel the wind…
August 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ooh! Looks like an "extra mooring line required" kind of day! Nicely caught
August 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
@beverley365 So did I ha ha
August 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
@casablanca I needed extra mooring just taking the photo too. It was a bit wild.
August 30th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
The wind is really blowing down here, it's hard to walk outside
August 30th, 2025  
Caroline ace
You’ve captured so much motion!
August 30th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wow! Great wave action shot
August 30th, 2025  
