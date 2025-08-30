Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1217
Windy Weather
I was going to post a solarized abstract photo today, but as I drove along Foreshore Drive this morning, I stopped at the car park and took this photo so decided to post this shot instead.
The wind was so wild this morning, and our normally tranquil side of the bay had waves due to the strong westerly wind.
The poor boats were bobbing about on the water. I hope they have strong moorings.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4883
photos
250
followers
122
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Taken
30th August 2025 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Great photo…I feel the wind…
August 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Ooh! Looks like an "extra mooring line required" kind of day! Nicely caught
August 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
@beverley365
So did I ha ha
August 30th, 2025
Babs
ace
@casablanca
I needed extra mooring just taking the photo too. It was a bit wild.
August 30th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
The wind is really blowing down here, it's hard to walk outside
August 30th, 2025
Caroline
ace
You’ve captured so much motion!
August 30th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wow! Great wave action shot
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close