Photo 1218
Solarized Windows
I am posting early today because we are out this afternoon.
Here is another solarized photo of the high-rise windows taken in Sydney recently. I like the colours on this one.
Here is the original.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-08-22
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
4
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4884
photos
250
followers
122
following
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
abstractaug2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. I love all the colors.
August 31st, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Great colours. I posted early too as I'm flying out this evening
August 31st, 2025
KWind
ace
I really like this! FAV!
August 31st, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture and edit.
August 31st, 2025
