More Windows Solarized by onewing
Photo 1219

More Windows Solarized

I am late posting today because I had a medical appointment and only just got home

I know the abstract theme is finished now we are at the beginning of September, but I did have one more Sydney photo that I thought I would solarize.

I quite like how this one has turned out. It has more vibrance than the original which is here.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-08-23
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
333% complete

Annie D
Another one that has worked well. The buildings really do suit solarizing.
September 1st, 2025  
Diana
This is absolutely stunning, so many wonderful colours.
September 1st, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell
Doesn't it look wonderful!
September 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely
This one works so well solarised.
September 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
Love this!
September 1st, 2025  
