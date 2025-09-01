Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1219
More Windows Solarized
I am late posting today because I had a medical appointment and only just got home
I know the abstract theme is finished now we are at the beginning of September, but I did have one more Sydney photo that I thought I would solarize.
I quite like how this one has turned out. It has more vibrance than the original which is here.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2025-08-23
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4885
photos
250
followers
122
following
333% complete
View this month »
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G988U1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
Another one that has worked well. The buildings really do suit solarizing.
September 1st, 2025
Diana
ace
This is absolutely stunning, so many wonderful colours.
September 1st, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Doesn't it look wonderful!
September 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
This one works so well solarised.
September 1st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this!
September 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close