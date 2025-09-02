Sign up
Previous
Photo 1220
The Peaks
We have been out on a ferry ride around the bay this morning and this is a photo of The Peaks which are what is left of a caldera that formed 340 million years ago.
The peaks from left to right are Yacaaba, Tomaree, Stephens Peak, Quarry Hill, Green Hill, Fingal Summit, Diemar's Hill and Gan Gan
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
gloria jones
ace
Great shot of this fabulous scene...neat blue shades
September 2nd, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wonderful! Love it all-water, peaks and clouds!
September 2nd, 2025
