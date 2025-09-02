Previous
The Peaks by onewing
The Peaks

We have been out on a ferry ride around the bay this morning and this is a photo of The Peaks which are what is left of a caldera that formed 340 million years ago.

The peaks from left to right are Yacaaba, Tomaree, Stephens Peak, Quarry Hill, Green Hill, Fingal Summit, Diemar's Hill and Gan Gan

2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
gloria jones ace
Great shot of this fabulous scene...neat blue shades
September 2nd, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wonderful! Love it all-water, peaks and clouds!
September 2nd, 2025  
