Previous
Photo 1221
Ferry Trip Collage
I have a rather busy time at the moment, so here is a collage from yesterday's ferry trip around the bay.
Top Left - The Boat House, Little Beach
Top Centre - The Ferry
Top Right - Nelson Bay Marina
Bottom Left - Bagnall Beach, Corlette
Bottom Centre - The Anchorage, Corlette
Bottom Right - Soldiers Point
The ferry is usually the Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens Ferry unless it is chartered for a particular trip as it was yesterday. It was built in 1940 and still seems to have many years left in it yet.
The bottom left picture is of Bagnall Beach on the left and if you look at the hill on the right of the picture, our house is nestled in amongst those trees.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely area.
September 3rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful collage of your ferry trip.
September 3rd, 2025
