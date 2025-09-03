Ferry Trip Collage

I have a rather busy time at the moment, so here is a collage from yesterday's ferry trip around the bay.



Top Left - The Boat House, Little Beach



Top Centre - The Ferry



Top Right - Nelson Bay Marina



Bottom Left - Bagnall Beach, Corlette



Bottom Centre - The Anchorage, Corlette



Bottom Right - Soldiers Point



The ferry is usually the Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens Ferry unless it is chartered for a particular trip as it was yesterday. It was built in 1940 and still seems to have many years left in it yet.



The bottom left picture is of Bagnall Beach on the left and if you look at the hill on the right of the picture, our house is nestled in amongst those trees.