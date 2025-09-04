Previous
Today we have been at a memorial lunch for John a friend of ours who passed away suddenly last Thursday.

Ironically John's son Brenton passed away on the same day 32 years ago of kidney failure following a kidney transplant when he was 17.

It was lovely to meet up again with John's family but so sad for the occasion.

John wasn't religious and didn't want a funeral. He always used to say he was a member of the wheelbarrow church, he only went when he was pushed 😃 so he has been cremated and his ashes scattered at One Mile where his son's ashes were scattered all those years ago.

I did take a couple of photos today at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club where the lunch was and I will post them tomorrow.

In the meantime, here is a collage of some of the waterfront properties taken while on our ferry ride on Tuesday.

Our house is about 300 metres from the beach, and I would hate a waterfront property because people can just walk past your house as they wander along the beach. The occupants of these houses don't have any privacy at all in my opinion. It would be like living in a goldfish bowl.
Susan Wakely ace
I like the “wheelbarrow church”.
Always sad on such occasions.
September 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great expression - a "wheelbarrow church" and Yes I would hate to live in one of the no doubt expensive waterfront properties ! - in a goldfish bowl , for everyone to walk pass and look at with no privacy !
September 4th, 2025  
