Previous
Photo 1223
Masts
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but as some of you know we were at the memorial lunch for a friend of ours who passed away last week.
I took this photo at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, Belmont where the lunch was being served.
It was a cloudy day but very warm for this time of year.
Today I have been at our girlie lunch, so it is a busy week for eating out.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
5
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4889
photos
251
followers
123
following
335% complete
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, looks like a traffic jam....
September 5th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice image!!
September 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great capture of the yachts like sardines in a can! I love all the different mast lengths
September 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - a beautiful image with ll in line and tall ! fav
September 5th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Love the sky of masts
September 5th, 2025
