Masts by onewing
Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but as some of you know we were at the memorial lunch for a friend of ours who passed away last week.

I took this photo at Lake Macquarie Yacht Club, Belmont where the lunch was being served.

It was a cloudy day but very warm for this time of year.

Today I have been at our girlie lunch, so it is a busy week for eating out.
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, looks like a traffic jam....
September 5th, 2025  
Marj ace
Nice image!!
September 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great capture of the yachts like sardines in a can! I love all the different mast lengths
September 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - a beautiful image with ll in line and tall ! fav
September 5th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Love the sky of masts
September 5th, 2025  
