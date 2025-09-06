Sign up
Photo 1224
Belmont
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's 'Masts' photo. Sorry I can't reply individually but we had a new smart television delivered this morning and we are in the process of setting it up.
This is another photo taken at Belmont on Thursday. I took this shot from the yacht club where we had lunch.
Barb
ace
Pretty waterfront!
September 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful view… have fun setting it up…
September 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely view
September 6th, 2025
