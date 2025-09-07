Sign up
Photo 1225
Marine Rescue - Inter Light
We have been out for lunch today with friends at the Inner Light Marine Rescue Tearooms. We got there early as I wanted to get some photos before we had lunch.
This is where all the action is at the marine rescue
I will post more photos over the next couple of days.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Barb
ace
Great capture of this important facility!
September 7th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice capture
September 7th, 2025
