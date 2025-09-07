Marine Rescue - Inter Light

Previous
Photo 1225

We have been out for lunch today with friends at the Inner Light Marine Rescue Tearooms. We got there early as I wanted to get some photos before we had lunch.

This is where all the action is at the marine rescue

I will post more photos over the next couple of days.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Barb ace
Great capture of this important facility!
September 7th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice capture
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
