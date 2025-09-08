Previous
View From the Inner Light Tea Rooms by onewing
View From the Inner Light Tea Rooms

This is the view from the Inner Light Tea Rooms where we had lunch yesterday with friends.

You can see Shoal Bay through the trees and three of the peaks that form the ancient caldera I posted a few days ago.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Annie D ace
Lovely view of the area Babs :)
September 8th, 2025  
Rick ace
Lovely view and capture.
September 8th, 2025  
