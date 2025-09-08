Sign up
View From the Inner Light Tea Rooms
This is the view from the Inner Light Tea Rooms where we had lunch yesterday with friends.
You can see Shoal Bay through the trees and three of the peaks that form the ancient caldera I posted a few days ago.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
2
2
Annie D
ace
Lovely view of the area Babs :)
September 8th, 2025
Rick
ace
Lovely view and capture.
September 8th, 2025
