Yacaaba, Boondelbah and Tomaree by onewing
Photo 1227

Yacaaba, Boondelbah and Tomaree

A busy day again today. I have been to cryptic crosswords this morning, home for lunch and shortly I am going to yoga.

This is another photo taken from the Inner Light Cafe at Nelson Bay.

The views in the distance are, on the left and right two of the peaks left from an ancient caldera. The left is called Yacaaba the right is Tomaree and in the middle is Boondelbah Island.

All are Aboriginal words. Yacaaba means big brother, Tomaree means place of the rainbow and Boondelbah is derived from an Aboriginal name for the island of Boandabah. I don't actually know what that means though and to be honest I don't think the Aborigines know either.

When you sail out between Yacaaba and Tomaree (known as the Heads) you are in the ocean proper as this side is sheltered from huge waves.
