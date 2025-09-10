Sign up
Previous
Photo 1228
Marine Rescue Command Post
One last photo taken on Sunday at the Inner Light Cafe.
My first photo in this series was of the Marine Rescue building, and this is what it looks like inside.
This is Karl doing his shift. All the people who work at the marine rescue are volunteers and the centre is open 24 hours a day.
Here is a link for anyone interested
https://marinerescueportstephens.au/
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
4
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific to have such dedicated volunteers making the waters safer.
September 10th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
September 10th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture! ..what would we do without volunteers!
September 10th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
September 10th, 2025
