Marine Rescue Command Post by onewing
Photo 1228

Marine Rescue Command Post

One last photo taken on Sunday at the Inner Light Cafe.

My first photo in this series was of the Marine Rescue building, and this is what it looks like inside.

This is Karl doing his shift. All the people who work at the marine rescue are volunteers and the centre is open 24 hours a day.


Here is a link for anyone interested

https://marinerescueportstephens.au/
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
Shutterbug ace
Terrific to have such dedicated volunteers making the waters safer.
September 10th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
September 10th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture! ..what would we do without volunteers!
September 10th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
September 10th, 2025  
