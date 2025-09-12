You Always Get One

I am posting early today because I have a busy day ahead.



Here is another photo taken at One Mile yesterday.



I spotted this lone surfer brave enough to risk the waves.



I could hardly stand up because of the force of the wind but this chap soldiered on. He didn't stay upright for long after I took this photo, but he was out again waiting for another wave.



Today is a beautiful day, sunshine and blue skies. What a difference a day makes.