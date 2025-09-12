Previous
You Always Get One by onewing
Photo 1230

You Always Get One

I am posting early today because I have a busy day ahead.

Here is another photo taken at One Mile yesterday.

I spotted this lone surfer brave enough to risk the waves.

I could hardly stand up because of the force of the wind but this chap soldiered on. He didn't stay upright for long after I took this photo, but he was out again waiting for another wave.

Today is a beautiful day, sunshine and blue skies. What a difference a day makes.
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great action shot! I don't know how they stay up on the boards even when it's not choppy like this!
September 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact