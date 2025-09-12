Sign up
Previous
Photo 1230
You Always Get One
I am posting early today because I have a busy day ahead.
Here is another photo taken at One Mile yesterday.
I spotted this lone surfer brave enough to risk the waves.
I could hardly stand up because of the force of the wind but this chap soldiered on. He didn't stay upright for long after I took this photo, but he was out again waiting for another wave.
Today is a beautiful day, sunshine and blue skies. What a difference a day makes.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4896
photos
252
followers
124
following
336% complete
View this month »
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great action shot! I don't know how they stay up on the boards even when it's not choppy like this!
September 12th, 2025
