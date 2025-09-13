Previous
Cloudscape by onewing
Photo 1231

Cloudscape

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'you always get one' photo.

I am on a roll at the moment having a bit of a spring clean. I started off doing one job and it snowballed from there.

I have just stopped for lunch and as it is such a beautiful day I think I will continue on this afternoon and make the most of the nice weather.

David is levelling the pavers on our patio, so we are both being productive today.

I took this photo when we were on the ferry trip recently.

I thought this cloud looked like a snail with a hat on, ha ha. What do you see.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact