Photo 1231
Cloudscape
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's 'you always get one' photo.
I am on a roll at the moment having a bit of a spring clean. I started off doing one job and it snowballed from there.
I have just stopped for lunch and as it is such a beautiful day I think I will continue on this afternoon and make the most of the nice weather.
David is levelling the pavers on our patio, so we are both being productive today.
I took this photo when we were on the ferry trip recently.
I thought this cloud looked like a snail with a hat on, ha ha. What do you see.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
September 13th, 2025
