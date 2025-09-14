Previous
More Clouds by onewing
Photo 1232

More Clouds

When I first saw this cloud, it looked like a cockatoo peering out of a nest but by the time I got my camera it had moved so not as obvious now.

What can you see?

Still plodding along with the spring cleaning and clearing out junk and David is still levelling the pavers.

It is another beautiful day today, so the mattress protectors are drying nicely on the line.

All our beds and mattresses are vacuumed and the mattresses turned over. They will be fresh as a daisy for when my daughter and her pal Amanda visit next month.
Cool cloudscape! You are certainly busy!
September 14th, 2025  
Lisa V.
I am so drawn in by the water!!
September 14th, 2025  
