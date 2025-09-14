More Clouds

When I first saw this cloud, it looked like a cockatoo peering out of a nest but by the time I got my camera it had moved so not as obvious now.



What can you see?



Still plodding along with the spring cleaning and clearing out junk and David is still levelling the pavers.



It is another beautiful day today, so the mattress protectors are drying nicely on the line.



All our beds and mattresses are vacuumed and the mattresses turned over. They will be fresh as a daisy for when my daughter and her pal Amanda visit next month.