Previous
Photo 1233
Tree Stumps
I had a bit of a break from my clear out and spring cleaning this morning and went for a walk along one of our bush trails.
I love the patterns on tree stumps.
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4899
photos
251
followers
124
following
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
Beverley
ace
A great collage, the shapes, patterns and textures are lovely.
September 15th, 2025
Lisa V.
I love the patterns, too.
September 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A fab collage shapes and textures
September 15th, 2025
