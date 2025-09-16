Previous
Melaleuca Tree Bark by onewing
Melaleuca Tree Bark


Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but have so much on this week.

This is another photo taken on the bush trail.

One of my favourite trees is the melaleuca, I just love the paper bark.

I was at cryptic crosswords this morning, home for lunch and now I am off out to yoga. Hopefully I will able to catch up this evening. .
Wonderful textures
September 16th, 2025  
