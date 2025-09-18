Previous
Waiting For Fish by onewing
Waiting For Fish

As soon as a boat pulls up the boat ramp the pelicans congregate in the hope of being rewarded with offcuts of fish as the fishermen chop and fillet the fish at the fish scaling station.
Marj ace
Amazing shot. Nice to catch another person taking a picture.
September 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
September 18th, 2025  
