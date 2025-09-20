Sign up
Photo 1238
Do Not Disturb
One last photo of the pelicans at Little Beach. This one was really hunkered down for a snooze and didn't want to be disturbed.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4904
photos
251
followers
123
following
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
eDorre
ace
So cute. Not so pelican-like all tucked in
September 20th, 2025
Diana
ace
He seems to be eyeing you and making sure you keep your distance ;-)
September 20th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
snooze with eye wide open?
September 20th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture, I love the shadow too..
September 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture - love the inky shadow
September 20th, 2025
