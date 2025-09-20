Previous
Do Not Disturb by onewing
Do Not Disturb

One last photo of the pelicans at Little Beach. This one was really hunkered down for a snooze and didn't want to be disturbed.
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
So cute. Not so pelican-like all tucked in
September 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
He seems to be eyeing you and making sure you keep your distance ;-)
September 20th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
snooze with eye wide open?
September 20th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture, I love the shadow too..
September 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - love the inky shadow
September 20th, 2025  
