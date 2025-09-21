Previous
Coal Loader by onewing
On our way to Newcastle I managed to get a photo of two of the coal loaders as we drove past and this is the first one.

Not easy to get a shot without the telegraph poles in front of them but I managed it with this photo.

I know coal isn't very popular these days, but I do love the machinery involved. These giant coal loaders show a great piece of machinery.
JackieR ace
You have coal in your Newcastle too!!!
This really shows how huge the machine is
September 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing machine, I have never seen one before.
September 21st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Rather titanic
September 21st, 2025  
