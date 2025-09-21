Sign up
Previous
Photo 1239
Coal Loader
On our way to Newcastle I managed to get a photo of two of the coal loaders as we drove past and this is the first one.
Not easy to get a shot without the telegraph poles in front of them but I managed it with this photo.
I know coal isn't very popular these days, but I do love the machinery involved. These giant coal loaders show a great piece of machinery.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4905
photos
251
followers
125
following
339% complete
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
JackieR
ace
You have coal in your Newcastle too!!!
This really shows how huge the machine is
September 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this amazing machine, I have never seen one before.
September 21st, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Rather titanic
September 21st, 2025
This really shows how huge the machine is