Coal Loader Number Two

Here is another photo of a second coal loader. Port Waratah Coal Services have three coal loaders here on Kooragang but I couldn't get a photo of the third one.



The coal is loaded straight from here onto the ships.



There are no mines in Newcastle these days and the coal is brought here on trains from the Hunter Valley and stockpiled at Kooragang Island before being transported overseas on the bulk carrier ships.



I have to admit I do love the smell of coal. I come from a mining town in Yorkshire originally, so the smell of coal always takes me back to childhood. Of course, there are no mines there now where I originate from, but it must be in the blood. ha ha.



If ever anyone asks me where I come from David says 'She comes from where the birds fly backwards so the soot doesn't get in their eyes' ha ha