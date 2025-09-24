Previous
Teramby Court Murals Collage by onewing
Teramby Court Murals Collage

We have had a bit of a traumatic day today. Next week I will be in hospital for surgery and this morning we had to go to Maitland for my pre-op consultation with the anaesthetist.

On the way there my car died at Raymond Terrace. Hopefully it is just the radiator hose but won't find out until it has been checked out at the garage.

David phoned the NRMA to get a tow truck and I had to get a taxi to the hospital for my appointment. He went home in the tow truck to the garage and then got a taxi home to pick up his car to drive to Maitland to collect me.

We have only just got home so this is a collage of yesterday's Teramby Court murals.

I put the titles of the artworks on yesterday's photo.

I have got a cup of tea and then I have to think about getting dinner ready. I am exhausted tonight so I think it will be an early night for me.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Photo Details

Kathy A 🇦🇺 ace
These are really lovely. What an awful day! I hope you are taking it easy now
September 24th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely collage, but sounds a trying day, hope you're getting some rest now
September 24th, 2025  
Wylie ace
What a day. Hope things get better and good luck with the surgery. These are fabulous murals.
September 24th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Aren't the wonderful?
September 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking murals.
September 24th, 2025  
